Clutch King: Christian Encarnacion-Strand Delivers Fourth Walk-Off Winner

Encarnacion-Strand had three hits all of which were hit over 103 mph.

Greg Kuffner

Reds Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) scores a homerun during their game against the Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on Friday June 6, 2025.
The Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday thanks to a walk-off hit by Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the 10th inning.

It was Cincinnati's first win in extra innings this season and the first time they have scored in extra innings in 2025.

Friday night was Encarnacion-Strand's first game back since returning from the injured list and he did not disappoint. He had three hits, including a game-tying home run and a walk-off hit in the 10th. All three hits were hit over 103 mph.

Despite his struggles over the past couple of seasons, the first baseman continues to come up big in clutch situations. According to Joel Luckhaupt, he is 6-10 with two home runs and four walk-off winners when he comes to the plate with a chance to walk it off.

That is pretty astonishing.

The Reds need Encarnacion-Strand to be a big part of this offense if they want to compete for a playoff spot this season. Saturday was a step in the right direction.

