Emmet Sheehan Dominates as Reds’ Offense Falters, Reds Manager Terry Francona Reacts
The Cincinnati Reds dropped the series opener to the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-0 on Monday night.
The offense hit some balls hard, but ultimately fell flat again.
"I actually thought we hit some balls pretty good, but we had nothing to show for it," Reds manager Terry Francona said.
Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheahan tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 Cincinnati hitters.
"He had really good crispness to his fastball," Francona continued. "I just thought he was on his A game tonight."
The Reds continue to preach that line drives and base hits will win games, but the truth is that they have fewer home runs than any team in Major League Baseball since the All-Star Break. They have too many players struggling at the plate.
Francona was asked after the game how the team can manufacture runs without being a team that hits many home runs.
"Well I mean, we got to get hits. I actually thought we took some pretty good swings tonight. Marte hit a ball. Trevino hit one to right. McLain hit one to right. I thought Steer's ball was out. On a night where you need it, we didn't get it."
If their pitching isn't lights out night in and night out, this team is going to have a hard time winning games.
The Mets won on Monday night and the Reds now sit 2 1/2 games out of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can listen to Francona postgame comments below:
