Francona, Benson, and Marte React to Reds Improbable Comeback Win Over Rockies
The Cincinnati Reds came from behind in the ninth inning on Saturday to beat the Rockies 4-3 at Great American Ball Park.
It was another tough day with runners in scoring position for the Cincinnati offense, but with the Reds trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, Will Benson hit a towering triple that scored Spencer Steer in the ninth inning to start the rally.
After a Jake Fraley walk, Noelvi Marte hit a ground ball to the Rockies' second baseman and he was unable to handle it and the Reds walked it off.
"I had to be ready to go," Benson said. "He throws 100 mph so I had to be ready out of the gate and just go and see what I can do."
Benson thought he hit a game-winning home run and Reds manager Terry Francona said that won't happen again.
"I don't think that's going to happen again," Francona said. "I can pretty much guarantee that."
Brady Singer worked out of a couple of tough jams and gave up three runs over 6 1/3 innings while tying his season-high with nine strikeouts.
"I had to wiggle out of some jams and just make good pitches," Singer said. You try to understand how to get out of it with the strikeouts, but really I just followed Trevino. He did a great job back there.
It felt like this loss could have been a disaster with the All-Star break looming.
"It shows who we are," Singer said. We have a lot of fight and knew we had to win that game there...Huge win."
You can listen to Singer, Benson, Marte, and Francona's postgame interviews below:
