Frustrated Terry Francona Reacts to Reds Seventh Loss in Last Eight Games
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in extra innings at Great American Ball Park on Friday night, falling to 3-10 in extra-inning games this season.
With the game tied at five in the 10th inning, Tony Santillan appeared to get an inning-ending ground ball to keep the game tied, but Elly De La Cruz charged the ball and tossed a one-hopper to first baseman Spencer Steer, who was unable to scoop it. It was a play that both players probably wish they had back, but ultimately it went as an error on De La Cruz. It was his second error of the game.
"The first play I thought jumped up and hit him in the arm," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "The last play was a do-or-die. We didn't make it."
The Reds have lost seven of their last eight games.
You can watch and listen to Ke'Bryan Hayes' and Francona's postgame comments below:
