Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Stay Hot Against Miami Marlins

The Reds are coming off a series win against the Colorado Rockies.

Jun 29, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers (68) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (45-49) will host the Miami Marlins (32-61) in a three-game series before the All-Star break starting on Friday night.

Both teams are currently in last place in their respective divisions.

The Marlins are led by Jazz Chisolm Jr. with an OPS of .743 and 28 extra-base hits on the season. He also has 18 stolen bases.

The Reds are led by Elly De La Cruz with a .809 OPS. He has 29 extra-base hits to go along with 45 stolen bases on the season.

Carson Spiers will take the mound for the Reds in game one. Spiers has a 3.64 ERA on the year in 42 innings pitched.

In his last start against the Tigers, he tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits in a 5-4 Reds loss.

Yonny Chirinos will start for the Marlins. He has a 4.19 ERA in four starts so far this season. The Marlins are 3-1 in those starts.

In his last start, he tossed five innings of three-run baseball while striking out five.

Game one of the series between the Reds and Marlins will start at 7:10 ET on Friday night.

