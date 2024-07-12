Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Stay Hot Against Miami Marlins
The Cincinnati Reds (45-49) will host the Miami Marlins (32-61) in a three-game series before the All-Star break starting on Friday night.
Both teams are currently in last place in their respective divisions.
The Marlins are led by Jazz Chisolm Jr. with an OPS of .743 and 28 extra-base hits on the season. He also has 18 stolen bases.
The Reds are led by Elly De La Cruz with a .809 OPS. He has 29 extra-base hits to go along with 45 stolen bases on the season.
Carson Spiers will take the mound for the Reds in game one. Spiers has a 3.64 ERA on the year in 42 innings pitched.
In his last start against the Tigers, he tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits in a 5-4 Reds loss.
Yonny Chirinos will start for the Marlins. He has a 4.19 ERA in four starts so far this season. The Marlins are 3-1 in those starts.
In his last start, he tossed five innings of three-run baseball while striking out five.
Game one of the series between the Reds and Marlins will start at 7:10 ET on Friday night.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast