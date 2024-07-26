Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Cincinnati Reds (49-53) travel to Atlanta on Friday to take on the Tampa Bay Rays (52-51) in a three-game series.
The Reds are currently in fourth place in the NL Central and the Rays are currently in fourth place in the AL East.
The Reds are led on offense by 22-year-old All-Star Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz has 46 extra-base hits to go along with his 48 stolen bases.
The Rays are led by Isaac Paredes with his .797 OPS and 36 extra-base hits.
Nick Lodolo will take the mound for game one of the series for the Reds. Lodolo is 8-3 with a 3.51 ERA on the season in 84 2/3 innings pitched. The Reds are 10-5 in games where Lodolo has started.
The Rays will turn to right-handed pitcher Shane Baz. Baz is 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three starts this season. He didn't allow a run in 3 1/3 innings in a 6-4 win against the New York Yankees in his last start. He did allow nine baserunners.
Up Next
Game one between the Rays and Reds will start at 6:50 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz has an 11-game hit streak.
- Sam Moll has not allowed a run in his last six games.
