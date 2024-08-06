Inside The Reds

Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face Miami Marlins

The Reds won 10-3 last night.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 31, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) stands on the field in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In game two of the series, Nick Lodolo will take the mound for the Reds. Lodolo is 8-4 with a 3.99 ERA on the season, but has really struggled over his last six starts.

During that time, the left-hander has allowed 24 runs, 35 hits, and walked 11. Lodolo will be looking for a bounce-back performance on Tuesday night.

Max Meyer will get the start for the Marlins. The right-hander is the Marlins' #4 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline and is 2-1 with a 3.81 on ERA on the season through five starts.

First pitch between the Reds and Marlins will be Tuesday at 6:40 ET.

