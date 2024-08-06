Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Miami Marlins 10-3

The Reds got a much needed win Monday night.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (54-58) beat the Miami Marlins (42-71) 10-3 on Monday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Nick Martinez Shines

Martinez was expected to give the Reds just a couple of innings of work on Monday. However, he was able to toss five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and striking out five.

Martinez has been a bright spot and a fantastic off-season signing for the Reds. His ERA is now down to 3.43 on the season.

The Bats were Hot and Elly De La Cruz!!!!

After a tough offensive series against the San Francisco Giants, the Reds offense bounced back in a big way on Monday. Elly De La Cruz wasted no time in giving the Reds a 2-0 when he launched the first pitch he saw into the right-field seats for his 19th home run of the season.

In the third, the Reds played add-on when De La Cruz reached on an error, scoring Jonathan India to make it 3-0 lead. TJ Friedl followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to four.

The Reds weren't done yet. Noelvi Marte hit a two-run home run to right field in the fourth to give the Reds a 6-0 cushion, his third of the season.

In the fifth, Ty France got in on the action with a solo shot to deep center field, his first home run as a Red.

De La Cruz hit his second home run of the game in the eighth to give the Reds an 8-3 lead. It was his fourth hit of the game, all of which went for extra bases.

He became the third Red ever to hit 20 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season, joining Eric David and Joe Morgan.

The Reds offense scored 10 runs on 15 hits.

Up Next

The Reds and Marlins will face off in game two of the series on Tuesday at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • Elly De La Cruz had four hits breaking his 0-13 skid at the plate.
  • Noevli Marte broke a 0-10 skid when he launched his third home run of the season in the fourth.
  • The Reds are now 25-12 in series openers.
  • The Reds are 39-8 when scoring five runs or more.
  • Jakob Junis allowed six hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis