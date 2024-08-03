Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Bounce Back Against San Francisco Giants
The Cincinnati Reds (52-57) were no-hit by the San Francisco Giants (55-56) on Friday. They will face off against the Giants in game two of the series on Saturday night.
Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds. Greene is having the best season of his career and was one of the best pitchers in baseball in July.
In four July starts, Greene threw 27 innings with a 0.33 ERA and 29 strikeouts. The right-hander has thrown 14 scoreless innings in his last two starts.
The Giants will turn to left-hander Kyle Harrison. Harrison is 6-3 with a 3.69 ERA on the season. Like Greene, he has also been on a roll of late. In his last three starts, Harrison has tossed 17 innings of two-run baseball while striking out 20 over that time.
Game two of the series will get underway at 7:15 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 55 stolen bases.
- The Reds are 1-3 against the Giants this season.
- Hunter Greene has allowed one run or fewer in each of his last five starts, the longest single-season streak by a Reds starting pitcher since Johnny Cueto's five-game run from April 17 to May 8, 2009.
- The Reds went 13-11 in July and have posted a winning record in four of the five months this season.
- Sam Moll has not given up a run in eight straight appearances.
