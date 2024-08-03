Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Get No Hit, Fall to San Francisco Giants 3-0

The Reds were no-hit for the first time since 2019.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 2, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds were no-hit and fell to the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

They fall to 52-57 on the season. It's the first time they've been no-hit since 2019. Here are our postgame takeaways:

A Bizarre Start for Andrew Abbott

The Giants jumped on Abbott early, scoring two runs on a solo home run by Casey Schmitt and an RBI double by Tyler Fitzgerald to take a 2-0 lead in the second inning. However, those would be the only two runs Abbott would surrender. He tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out eight. It's the third time in his last four starts that he hasn't gone five or more innings.

Blake Snell No-Hitter

The Reds offense was unable to get anything going against Blake Snell, who has been on a roll in his last four starts. He did not allow a hit and it was the first time the Reds have been no-hit since 2019 against the Oakland Athletics.

Next Up

The Reds and Giants will play game two of the three-game series at 7:15 ET on Saturday.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are now 24-12 in series openers this season.
  • The Reds are now 14-20 in games against left-handed starters this year.
  • Santiago Espinal's 11-game hit streak came to an end on Friday night.
  • Sam Moll has not given up a run in eight straight appearances.

Greg Kuffner

