How Sweep It Is, Reds Manager Terry Francona and Matt McLain React to Sweep of DBacks
The Cincinnati Reds swept the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday behind home runs from Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jose Trevino, and the go-ahead home run by Matt McLain in the seventh inning.
The home run by McLain felt like his biggest moment in a long time. It was his seventh home run of the season.
"It felt good," McLain told Jim Day after the game. "I just try to get a pitch over the middle and put a good swing on it."
Encarnacion-Strand's home run was his third home run is as many games since being activated from the injured list. Two of his home runs, including the one today, were on pitches out of the strike zone.
"He's just a strong kid," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "He went down and got it."
Brady Singer left the game after being hit in the pitching arm by a line drive.
"He's sore," Francona said. "He politicked to stay in. I give the kid credit, he wanted to stay in bad."
Listen to McLain and Francona's full postgame interviews below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast