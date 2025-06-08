INSTANT REACTION: Reds Rally to Win 4-2, Sweep the Diamondbacks
CINCINNATI -- Matt McLain hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and it proved to be the game-winner in a 4-2 Reds win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Reds have now swept the Diamondbacks, and they are also back to .500 once again at 33-33.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in his third straight game back, and Jose Trevino also homered as the Reds overcame an early 2-0 deficit to finish off the sweep.
There was also a 31-minute rain delay on Sunday, the second game delayed or suspended by rain this series.
Let's look at some key takeaways from the Reds 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Good for Matt McLain
It's been a tough season for the Reds second baseman. Not only has he struggled at the plate, but he's struggled on top of coming back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for all of the 2024 season.
McLain's home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh gave the Reds a 4-2 lead. It's his seventh home run of the season, and it's McLain's first home run since May 15th. Not to mention, it was the game-winning home run Sunday and the second hit of the game for McLain.
Again, McLain is essentially in only his second season of his Major League career. He didn't even play a full first season due to not being called up until mid-May and missing the last month of the regular season.
I think we all expected him to just pick right back up with where he was in late August in 2023. While that hasn't happened, there's still a lot of time left this season for McLain to raise his batting average back above .200 and beyond.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand homers again
The Reds slugger has now homered in each of his first three games back from the injured list. Again, his power is a game-changer for this Reds lineup.
Brady Singer gets through five innings
Singer got knocked around in the second and third innings, giving up a home run to former Red Eugenio Suarez and an RBI single to right fielder Corbin Carroll.
Those were all the runs Singer gave up, and he only allwoed three other hits in five innings. The Reds right-hander threw just 77 pitches, with 50 of them for strikes, while walking three and striking out three.
In five of his last six starts, Singer has pitched five innings or less. He's pitched six or more innings five times this season.
The Reds could use more of those five starts from Singer this summer.
Taylor Rodgers and three relievers with a perfect performance out of the bullpen
Rodgers pitched two perfect innings on Sunday, going six-up-six-down through the seventh and eighth innings with three strikeouts and 19 strikes on 28 pitches.
Normally, Reds manager Terry Francona uses his relief pitchers for one inning or maybe slightly more than that. It was different to see him use Rodgers for two innings, but the move paid off. That's going to preserve, potentially, multiple other relievers in the Reds bullpen leading into next week's six-game road trip.
Sunday was the culmination of a series where the Reds bullpen did not allow a run in 11 ininngs pitched. Scott Barlow, Rodgers and Tony Santiallan combined to pitch four perfect innings on Sunday.
Notes and observations
- The Reds left just three runners on base but only had two chances with runners in scoring position.
- Arizona went 1-3 with runners in scoring position with four runners left on base.
- Tony Santillan got the call for the ninth inning and converted his second save of the season.
On deck
The Reds will be on the road all next week, beginning with a three-game series in Cleveland. That series, Monday-Wednesday, will be the continuation of the Battle for the Ohio Cup. All the Reds need is one win to bring the Cup back to Cincinnati for the first time since 2014.
Wade Miley (0-0, 18.00 ERA) will start for the Reds Monday night (6:40 E.T.) in what could be the Cup-clinching game. The last time he started for the Reds in Cleveland was on May 7, 2021, a night when Miley threw the franchise's most recent no-hitter. He will be opposed by Guardians right-hander Luis Ortiz (3-6, 4.02 ERA).
Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo will follow on Tuesday (6:40 E.T.) and Wednesday (1:10 E.T.).
From there, the Reds will take on the Detroit Tiger in the Motor City this weekend with Friday's game starting at 7:10 E.T. Saturday's at 1:10 E.T. and Sunday's at 12:05 E.T..
All games this coming week will be on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati except for Sunday's, which will be on the Roku Channel.
