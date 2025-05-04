Instant Reaction: Nick Lodolo Struggles, Reds Fall to Nationals 11-6
The Cincinnati Reds (18-16) fell to the Washington Nationals (15-19) 11-6 on Saturday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Tough Night for Lodolo and Bullpen
Nick Lodolo clearly didn't have his best stuff on Saturday night. Despite that, he went into the sixth inning allowing just three runs.
After Lodolo recorded the first out in the sixth, Matt McLain made an error to allow Jacob Young to reach base. On an 0-2 count, Lodolo hit the next batter with a pitch.
In the next at bat, former Red Amed Rosario took Lodolo deep for a three-run home run and gave the Nationals a 6-3 lead.
Lodolo gave up seven runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.
The Nationals added four late runs off of Yosver Zulueta, Brent Suter, and Luis Mey.
Big Night for the Offense
With the Reds trailing 2-0 in the first, Spencer Steer roped a two RBI double down the left field line to tie the game at two.
In the third, Tyler Callihan ripped an RBI single to give the Reds the lead for his first career Major League hit and first career RBI.
Cincinnati added a run in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Jake Fraley, his third of the season. They scored a run in the eighth on a popup by Noelvi Marte that Rosasio dropped.
In the ninth, De La Cruz added an RBI double that scored McLain.
Despite having 12 hits, the Reds went just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Defensive Miscues
The Reds have been a top 10 defensive team this season. That wasn't the case on Saturday. McLain had a fielding error. Tyler Stephenson had a throwing error.
In the seventh with a runner on third and just one out, the Nationals attempted a squeeze play, but Zulueta threw it to first instead of flipping the ball to home to get the lead runner.
News and Notes
- The Reds were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position on Saturday.
- Nick Lodolo hit two batters.
- Santiago Espinal and Elly De La Cruz were each caught stealing.
- TJ Friedl stole a base.
- Elly De La Cruz has a 22-game on base streak.
- Santiago Espinal went 3-4 and is hitting .347 this season.
Up Next
The Reds and Nationals will play the series finale on Sunday at 4:10 ET. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
