Instant Reaction: Reds Blow Lead Late, Fall to Braves 2-1
The Cincinnati Reds (18-19) fell to the Atlanta Braves (17-18) 2-1 on Tuesday night at Truist Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Abbott's Big Night
Andrew Abbott did not allow a run over five innings on Tuesday. He allowed four hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out eight.
The left-hander's ERA is down to 2.25 on the season.
Blown Save
After three scoreless innings from Graham Ashcraft and Tony Santillan, Emilio Pagan gave up a leadoff walk followed by a double that allowed the Braves to tie the game at one.
He stranded the potential winning run at third base.
In the 10th, Lyon Richardson was called upon to try to keep the game tied at one. After an intentional walk to Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna lined a single to left field to walk it off for the Braves.
Offense Struggles
After Elly De La Cruz led off the eighth inning with a single, he stole second base. Tyler Stephenson struck out swinging, but Santiago Espinal lined a single over the shortstop's head that scored De La Cruz and gave the Reds a 1-0 lead.
In the 10th with Matt McLain starting at second base, De La Cruz and Tyler Stephenson struck out and Santiago Espinal lined out to right field.
The Reds have seven hits, but went just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
News and Notes
- The Reds were 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
- Matt McLain stole two bases.
- Elly De La Cruz and TJ Friedl each stole a base.
- The Reds are 4-14 when scoring three runs or less.
- The Reds struck out 17 times on Tusday night.
Up Next
The Reds will play the Braves in game three of the four-game series on Wednesday at 7:15 ET.
