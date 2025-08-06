INSTANT REACTION: Reds Fall Short of Sweep in 6-1 Loss to Cubs Wednesday Afternoon
CINCINNATI -- It's tough to sweep really good teams, as the Reds found out Wednesday.
Despite sending All-Star left-hander Andrew Abbott, the Reds were blanked by the Cubs 6-1 at Wrigley Field Wednesday afternoon. The loss puts the Reds back to five games over .500 at 60-55.
The Reds still win the series 2-1, but they didn't make up any ground in the National League Wild Card race Wednesday afternoon.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Cubs.
Andrew Abbott Not At His Best For Second Straight Start
After getting pitched around against the Atlanta Braves last Thursday night, the Reds left-hander didn't fare much better against the Cubs Wednesday afternoon.
Abbott allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. Just 66 of his 100 pitches were for strikes, and this is just his second loss of the season. It's his first loss since June 4th against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Reds All-Star left-hander has struggled his last two starts, with the Reds going 0-2 in those starts. They need their ace to be better throughout August and September to have any chance at competing for a Wild Card berth.
Reds Lineup Silenced
Backed by an efficient Cade Horton at the outset and a shutdown bullpen over the final 3 1/3 innings, the Cubs held the Reds to just one run Wednesday afternoon.
The Reds managed just four hits on the afternoon, two of them coming from TJ Friedl and the others coming from Elly De La Cruz and Austin Hays.
Worse, Reds hitters struck out 11 times and didn't walk once.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds went 0-5 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
- Austin Hays's RBI groundout in the top of the ninth drove in the only run of the game for the Reds.
- Cubs right-hander Cade Horton allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking six Reds hitters. An amazing 56 of his 67 pitches were for strikes
- The Cubs bullpen struck out an additional six Reds hitters in the final 3 1/3 innings
- Four Cubs hitters had multiple hits and seven of nine had one hit on Wednesday.
- Chicago went 2-6 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- The Cubs now lead the season series against the Reds 5-4.
On Deck
The Reds now head to Pittsburgh for the second and final time this season when they play a four-game series Thursday-Sunday.
They've avoided him all season, but the Reds will face Pirates All-Star right-hander and NL Cy Young front-runner Paul Skenes (6-8, 2.02 ERA) Thursday night. Cincinnati will count right-hander Brady Singer (9-8, 4.36 ERA).
Reds rookie right-hander Chase Burns (0-3, 6.04 ERA) will start against Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller (5-10, 3.89 ERA) Friday night.
Right-hander Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.66 ERA), will start Saturday for the Reds Saturday.
Reds right-hander Zack Littell (9-8, 3.46 ERA) will start against Pirates right-hander Mike Burrows (1-4, 4.45 ERA) on Sunday.
The games Thursday-Saturday start at 6:40 E.T. with Sunday's starting at 1:35 E.T.
The games on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday will be on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati. Friday's game will be exclusively streaming on Apple TV+.
