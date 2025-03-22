Postgame Takeaways: Andrew Abbott Impresses, Reds Fall to Padres 1-0
The Reds fell to the Padres 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Peoria Stadium.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Abbott and Spiers Impress
In just his second Major League spring training start of the season, Andrew Abbott impressed, tossing four shutout innings. He gave up just one hit, did not walk a batter, and struck out three.
It was announced earlier this week that the left-hander will start the season on the injured list.
Carson Spiers came on to relieve Abbott and also looked good. The right-hander threw four innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out one.
Quiet Day of the Offense
It was a quiet day for Cincinnati's offense who had just seven hits all afternoon long. Blake Dunn, who is competing for one of the final roster spots, went 2-3. Jacob Hurtubise, who is also competing for that spot, went 1-3.
It's worth noting that most of the Reds' regulars had the day off.
News and Notes
- The Reds went 1-4 with runners in scoring position.
- Hector Rodriguez had Cincinnati's lone extra-base hit on the day when he doubled in the ninth inning.
- Jake Fraley went 1-3 and is hitting .154 this spring.
- Blake Dunn is hitting .348 this spring.
- Jacob Hurtubise is hitting .306 this spring.
- Stuart Fairchild went 0-3 and is hitting .135 this spring.
- It was announced before the game today that Spencer Steer will start the season on the injured list.
Up Next
In their final spring training game in Arizona, the Reds will face the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 3:05 ET. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Reds.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast