Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer Still to Open Season on Injured List
Spencer Steer will start the 2025 season on the injured list according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Steer has been one of the most durable Reds' players since he was dealt to Cincinnati from the Minnesota Twins back in 2022. However, he has been dealing with a lingering shoulder issue since midway through last season, and it has continued this spring.
Steer started throwing recently and he hit in a Minor League game on Thursday according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
“Hitting-wise, for sure, I can be ready for the season. We’ll just see what happens," Steer told Sheldon. "I wouldn’t be ready to play a position. It would just be DH, but I feel like I’d be ready for that.”
Steer has only gotten around 20 at-bats this spring, which would make it hard for him to be ready for Opening Day despite his desire to be.
Over his last two full seasons with Cincinnati, he’s played in 314 games. During that time, the 27-year-slashed .248/.338/.433 with 121 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases.
With Tyler Stephenson and Steer both starting the season on the injured list, the Reds are going into Opening Day with two of their most consistent hitters unavailable.
