Postgame Takeaways: Austin Hays Has Huge Game, Reds Beat Rockies 6-4
The Cincinnati Reds (14-13) beat the Colorado Rockies (4-22) 6-4 for their third straight victory on Saturday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Greene'a Quality Start
The numbers won't jump off the page at you, but anytime you can record a quality start at Coors Field, it's a positive.
Greene did exactly that. The right-hander gave up three runs over six innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Home Runs Power the Offense
In the second inning, the Reds got off to a 2-0 lead when Noelvi Marte smoked a ball into the left-field seats for his third home run of the year.
After the Rockies tied the game at two, Austin Hays continued hit hot hitting with a solo home run of his own in the fourth.
In the sixth, Hays once again stepped up to the plate with the game tied. This time, he hit a ball deep over the center field wall for his fifth home run of the season and second of the game.
The Reds added two insurance runs in the ninth inning when Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer added RBI singles to make it a 6-3 lead.
Cincinnati had 13 hits and had five different players with multiple hits.
Bullpen Rock Solid
Scott Barlow followed Greene with a perfect seventh inning. In the eighth, Alexis Diaz was able to work around an error to record a scoreless inning.
Pagan allowed a run in the ninth inning, but was able to limit the damage for his seventh save of the season. The Reds' bullpen allowed just one hit over three innings of work.
News and Notes
- The Reds were 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
- Elly De La Cruz stole his 11th bag of the season.
- TJ Friedl had three hits.
- Elly De La Cruz and Austin Hays each reached base three times.
- Noelvi Marte committed his second error of the season.
Up Next
The Reds will go for the sweep of the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 ET. Nick Lodolo will start on the hill for the Reds.
