MLB Analyst Shares Surprising Take on Reds’ Offseason

The Reds signed relief pitcher Pierce Johnson over the weekend to bolster their bullpen. Bolstering the bullpen has been a huge priority for Nick Krall and Cincinnati's front office over the offseason, having already re-signed closer Emilio Pagan as well as signing left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson.

On Monday, the Reds received high praise from MLB Network's Matt Vasgersian.

"I like what they've done this year, man," Vasgersian said. "Pagan, Johnson, Caleb Ferguson. The bullpen is a lot better. They're taking a flyer on Michael Toglia. JJ Bleday is going to help them a lot. I like their offseason. I like it a lot."

While Vagersian is right to be excited about their pitching staff, it still feels like their roster is a big bat away from being legitimate contenders.

Dane Myers and JJ Bleday are nice additions, but if this team were to make the postseason as constructed, it's not a lineup that any team would fear.

You can see the full clip below:

"I like their offseason. I like it a lot."



- Matt Vasgersian following the Reds' signing of RHP Pierce Johnson (via #MLBNHotStove) pic.twitter.com/TKCpdgKOlU — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 12, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



