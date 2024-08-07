Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Miami Marlins 8-2
The Cincinnati Reds (55-58) beat the Miami Marlins (42-72) 8-2 on Tuesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Nick Lodolo Bounces Back
After starting out the season as one of the Reds' best pitchers, Lodolo has really struggled over the past six starts. He bounced back with a strong performance tonight throwing six innings of two-run baseball and only allowing two hits. He walked three and struck out seven.
The left-hander moved to 9-4 on the season with a 3.93 ERA.
Offensive Explosion
For the second straight game, the Reds offense did not disappoint. Tyler Stephenson gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his 14th home run of the season.
In the third, TJ Friedl doubled home Elly De La Cruz to give the Reds a 2-0 advantage.
De La Cruz stayed hot in the fourth with a two-run double scoring Jake Fraley and Noelvi Marte. TJ Friedl added a sacrifice fly and Stephenson added an RBI groundout to give the Reds a 6-0 advantage.
Ty France homered in his second straight game in the fifth to give the Reds a 7-2 lead.
Spencer Steer played add-on in the eighth when he reached on an error, scoring Marte.
The Reds had eight runs on 13 hits.
Bullpen Lights Outs
After Lodolo tossed six strong innings, Fernando Cruz pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two.
Yosver Zulueta surrendered two hits and walked a batter, but was able to escape the eighth without allowing a run.
Sam Moll pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two.
Up Next
The Reds and Marlins will face off in game three of the series on Wednesday at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz had four hits for the second consecutive game.
- De La Cruz has a six-game hitting streak against the Marlins.
- Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in eight straight games.
- The Reds are 40-8 when scoring five or more runs.
