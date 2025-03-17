Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Milwaukee Brewers 9-7 in Spring Breakout Game

The Reds' top prospects broke the game wide open early.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Sal Stewart walks with Barry Larkin between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Reds' top prospects beat the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospects 9-7 on Sunday night in the Spring Breakout game. Here are our postgame takeaways:

Hot Start for the Bats

Cincinnati started off with a bang in the first inning. After Edwin Arroyo got hit by a pitch, Hector Rodriguez doubled, and Sal Stewart tripled to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Edwin Arroyo tripled home Leo Balcazar to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.

Cincinnati didn't let up, though. Leo Balcazar and Tyson Lewis added RBI singles, and Ethan O'Donnell hit a run-scoring triple to right field to break the game wide open in a five-run third inning.

Sal Stewart closed out the Reds' scoring with an RBI single in the fifth inning. The third-ranked Reds' prospect was 2-5 with three RBI on the night.

Reds' Pitching Prospects Impress

Adam Serwinowski, the Reds' 12th-ranked prospect, got the start for the Reds' prospects and gave up a run over two innings of work. He gave up just one hit, walked a pair, and struck out a batter.

Cole Schoenwetter walked two batters, but got out of the jam without allowing a run. He struck out two.

Luis Mey and Zach Maxwell, who were both in big league camp earlier this spring, impressed with scoreless innings. Neither pitcher allowed a baserunner, and both struck out two batters.

News and Notes

  • Alfedo Duno caught a runner trying to steal with a perfect throw.
  • Arij Fransen gave up a run in his one inning of work.
  • The Reds' 30th-ranked prospect, Luke Hayden, surrendered five runs on five hits in his two innings of work.
  • Carson Rudd added a scoreless inning of work.
  • The Reds' prospects were 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
  • Leo Balazar reached base three times and had two RBIs.

See highlights of the game below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

