Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Milwaukee Brewers 9-7 in Spring Breakout Game
The Reds' top prospects beat the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospects 9-7 on Sunday night in the Spring Breakout game. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Hot Start for the Bats
Cincinnati started off with a bang in the first inning. After Edwin Arroyo got hit by a pitch, Hector Rodriguez doubled, and Sal Stewart tripled to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.
In the second, Edwin Arroyo tripled home Leo Balcazar to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.
Cincinnati didn't let up, though. Leo Balcazar and Tyson Lewis added RBI singles, and Ethan O'Donnell hit a run-scoring triple to right field to break the game wide open in a five-run third inning.
Sal Stewart closed out the Reds' scoring with an RBI single in the fifth inning. The third-ranked Reds' prospect was 2-5 with three RBI on the night.
Reds' Pitching Prospects Impress
Adam Serwinowski, the Reds' 12th-ranked prospect, got the start for the Reds' prospects and gave up a run over two innings of work. He gave up just one hit, walked a pair, and struck out a batter.
Cole Schoenwetter walked two batters, but got out of the jam without allowing a run. He struck out two.
Luis Mey and Zach Maxwell, who were both in big league camp earlier this spring, impressed with scoreless innings. Neither pitcher allowed a baserunner, and both struck out two batters.
News and Notes
- Alfedo Duno caught a runner trying to steal with a perfect throw.
- Arij Fransen gave up a run in his one inning of work.
- The Reds' 30th-ranked prospect, Luke Hayden, surrendered five runs on five hits in his two innings of work.
- Carson Rudd added a scoreless inning of work.
- The Reds' prospects were 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
- Leo Balazar reached base three times and had two RBIs.
See highlights of the game below:
