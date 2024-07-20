Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Washington Nationals 8-5

A tough game for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas (47) rests in the dugout in the third inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas (47) rests in the dugout in the third inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (47-51) fell to the Washington Nationals (45-53) 8-5 on Friday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Offense Too Little Too Late

Going up against Patrick Corbin who has been one of the worst pitchers in Major League baseball over the past two years, the Reds were unable to get anything going. They took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Jonathan India single, but that would be the only run they scored against Corbin.

Corbin gave up just one run and three hits in six innings.

The Reds added four runs in the ninth when Austin Slater singled down the right-field line, and then Jake Fraley hit a pinch-hit two-run double down the line to make it an 8-5 game. The Reds brought the tying run to the plate, but Elly De La Cruz grounded out to end the game.

Frankie Montas Struggles

Montas had not allowed a hit through three innings before the wheels came off in the fourth. The Nationals scored four runs in the third followed by three more in the fourth to break the game wide open. Montas gave up seven runs, six hits, and walked three in 4 2/3 innings. The Reds are now 5-13 on the season in games where Montas starts.

Up Next

Game two of the series between the Reds and National will be Saturday at 6:45 ET.

News and Notes

  • Edwin Rios was designated for assignment before the game when Stuart Fairchild was activated from the injured list.
  • Stuart Fairchild stole his 12th bag of the season.
  • Elly De La Cruz stole his Major League-leading 47th stolen base of the year.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

-----

Published
