Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Shutout Against Rays, Lose 4-0
The Cincinnati Reds (50-54) fell 4-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays (53-52) on Saturday afternoon. It was the eighth time this season that the Reds were shutout.
Our postgame takeaways are below.
Andrew Abbott Struggled
Abbott was pitching pretty well through four innings before the Rays hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and scored three runs to give the Rays a 4-0 lead.
Abbott gave up four runs on eight hits in just four innings pitched. His ERA on the season is now 3.38.
Offense Only Manages Four Hits
The Reds offense has struggled all season long and it was no different today. The Reds had four hits all game long and were 0-3 with runners in scoring position. Zack Littell entered the game giving up 14 runs in his last three starts, but was able to throw seven shutout innings today.
Bullpen Four Scoreless Innings
The Reds bullpen did not allow a run after Abbott left the game. Tony Santillan pitched a scoreless inning. Buck Farmer tossed two scoreless innings before Yosver Zulueta threw a scoreless eighth inning.
Up Next
The Reds and Rays will play the final game of the series at 11:35 ET on Sunday.
