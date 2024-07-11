Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Take Series, Beat Colorado Rockies 8-1

The Reds offense exploded for 14 hits.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 11, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 11, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (45-49) defeated the Colorado Rockies (32-61) 8-1 on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Eight Runs on 14 Hits

It was a scoreless game in the third inning when Tyler Stephenson stepped up to the plate with two runners on and hit a ball that just snuck over the right field fence to give the Reds a 3-0 lead—one they would never surrender.

Santiago Espinal got in on the action in the fourth when he hit his fifth home run of the season into the left-field seats to give the Reds a four-run lead.

In the seventh, Jeimer Candelario extended his on-base streak to 11 games when he doubled home Spencer Steer and Jonathan India. Stephenson followed with his second home run of the game to give the reds an 8-1 lead. It was Stephenson's 10th home run of the season and a career-high five runs batted in.

Hunter Greene Proves he's an All-Star

In a game the Reds needed to win, Greene absolutely delivered. He struck out the first six batters of the game before tossing six innings of one-run baseball. He struck out a season-high 10 batters and only allowed two hits all day. Greene lowered his ERA to 3.34 on the season.

Bullpen Three Scoreless Innings

The Reds bullpen followed Greene's excellent effort with a fantastic day of their own. Sam Moll, Fernando Cruz, Justin Wilson, and Lucas Sims combined for three scoreless innings in relief.

Up Next

The Reds will host the Miami Marlins and game one of the series will be Friday night at 7:10 ET.

News and Notes

  • Rece Hinds extended his hit streak to four games to start his MLB career.
  • Jeimer Candelario extended his on-base streak to 11 games.
  • Spencer Steer had three hits.
  • Jonathan India had three hits.
  • Tyler Stephenson has four home runs in his last three games.

