Postgame Takeaways: Gavin Lux Three-Hit Day Leads Offense, Reds Beat Cardinals 3-1
The Cincinnati Reds (16-13) beat the St. Louis Cardinals (12-17) 3-1 for their fifth straight win on Monday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Martinez Quality Start, Bullpen Follows
After surrendering a run on a Nolan Arenado RBI double in the first inning, Nick Martinez settled down and used a couple of quality ground ball double plays to throw six innings of one-run baseball. He gave up five hits, walked two, and struck out three.
After a rough start to the season, Martinez has had two good starts in a row and has his ERA down to 4.68.
The trio of Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan did not allow a hit or walk a batter over three scoreless innings.
Pagan picked up his eighth save of the season.
Lux's Three Hits Lead Offense
Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Jose Trevino stepped up to the plate and sent a ball into the left-field seats for his second home run of the season.
In the fourth, Noelvi Marte continued his hot hitting and gave the Reds a 2-1 lead on an RBI triple, his first of the season.
Gavin Lux hit a double the opposite way in the sixth inning that scored Austin Hays for his third hit of the day to give Cincinnati a 3-1 lead.
News and Notes
- The Reds went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
- Matt McLain ended a 0-for-21 streak with a hit in the eighth inning.
- The Reds are 10-4 when their starter goes at least six innings.
- The Reds are 11-4 when they don't commit an error.
- The Reds are 12-4 when they allow three or fewer runs.
- The Reds improved to 4-9 when scoring three or fewer runs.
Up Next
The Reds will go for the sixth straight win when they play the Cardinals on Tuesday at 6:40 ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast