Postgame Takeaways: Graham Ashcraft Struggles, Reds Fall to Rockies 9-5
The Cincinnati Reds fell 9-5 to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Ashcraft Struggles
Graham Ashcraft, who is competing for a spot on the roster, had a rough outing. The 27-year-old gave up five runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two. The five runs all came in the second inning.
The right-hander has an 8.10 ERA through three spring starts.
Back-to-Back Home Runs Not Enough
The Reds had 11 hits on the day, and Cooper Bowman had a two-RBI day, but the highlight of the day was when Tyler Stephenson and Will Benson hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning. It was Stephenson's first of the spring and Benson's second. Benson's was 465 feet and 114.4 mph off the bat.
Jay Allen II added an RBI-single in the ninth.
Tough Day for the Bullpen
Alex Young, Ian Gibaut, and Lenny Torres Jr. are all vying for the Reds' last bullpen spot and all got a chance to pitch on Tuesday.
Gibaut gave up a solo home run to Brenton Doyle in the fourth. His ERA sits at 2.25 this spring.
Young, who is a long shot to win the spot, gave up two runs on three hits in his one inning of work. His ERA is at 9.00 this spring.
Meanwhile, Lenny Torres Jr., who the Reds signed in December, continues to impress. He struck out two in his scoreless inning of work and has yet to allow a run this spring.
News and Notes
- Reds prospect Tyler Callihan went 2-3 with two doubles.
- Cooper Bowman stole his second and third bases of the spring.
- The Reds stole five bases in the 7th inning of Mon’s 5-4 win over the Brewers, their most in
a single spring inning since 2006.
- Elly De La Cruz ranks tied for second among all Major League batters in home runs
(3), extra-base hits (5), and total bases (18) this spring,
Up Next
The Reds face the Dodgers tonight at 8:05 ET at Camelback Ranch. The game will be televised on MLB Network, and WLW 700 will have the call.
