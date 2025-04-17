Postgame Takeaways: Nick Martinez Struggles, Reds Fall to Mariners 5-3
The Cincinnati Reds (9-9) fell to the Seattle Mariners (9-9) 5-3 on Wednesday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Martinez Struggles
The Mariners scored a run in four of the first five innings off of Nick Martinez to take a 4-0 lead. Martinez gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked three batters and struck out four.
Martinez has an ERA of 6.00 so far this year and the Reds are 0-4 in games that he has started this season.
10 Hits, but Just Three Runs
The Reds used a three-run seventh inning to get back into the game and cut the Mariners' lead to 5-3.
Gavin Lux and Specer Steer singled. Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a two-RBI double to left field, breaking his 0-16 skid at the plate.
Jose Trevino added an RBI single, but Matt McLain grounded into an inning-ending double play to end the rally.
De La Cruz reached base to lead off the eighth inning, but was called out when he tried to steal after Hays struck out due to batter's interference.
The Reds went down in order in the ninth.
News and Notes
- Spencer Steer snapped a 0-19 skid at the plate with a single in the seventh.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand snapped a 0-16 skid with a double in the seventh.
- TJ Friedl and Jose Trevino each had two hits.
- The Reds were 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
- Elly De La Cruz stole a base, was caught stealing, and had an error.
Up Next
The Reds face the Mariners in the series finale at 12:40 ET on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park. Brady Singer will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast