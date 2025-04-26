Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Noelvi Marte Leads Offense, Reds Beat Rockies 8-7

Marte had three hits on the night.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal (4) throws to first for an out in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal (4) throws to first for an out in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (13-13) beat the Colorado Rockies (4-21) 8-6 on Friday night at Coors Field.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Abbott Struggles with Command

Coming off an 11-strikeout appearance in his last start against the Orioles, Abbott really struggled with his command on Friday night.

The left-hander gave up four runs on five hits. He walked five batters and struck out four.

BIG Night for the Offense

Despite it being a cold night at Coors Field, the Reds' bats were hot.

Noelvi Marte singled home Elly De La Cruz to give the Reds an early lead in the first inning.

In the third, Marte added an RBI groundout before Spencer Steer hit a two-run home run to give Cincinnati a 4-1 lead.

After the Rockies stormed back to tie the game, Santiago Espinal and Blake Dunn added RBI singles in the fifth.

With the game tied again in the seventh, Blake Dunn worked a bases-loaded walk, and TJ Friedl added an RBI groundout to give the Reds an 8-6 advantage.

Bullpen Hangs Tough

Coming on in relief of Abbott, Ian Gibaut entered the game without giving up a run in his last seven appearances. However, that stretch ended on Friday night when he gave up two runs on three hits in his lone inning of work.

Graham Ashcraft walked two batters in the sixth, but escaped without allowing a run.

Taylor Rogers worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Tony Santillan gave up a solo home run, but stranded the game-tying run on base to hold the Reds' lead at one.

Emilio Pagan closed the door with his sixth save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

News and Notes

- The Reds were 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
- Matt McLain is 0 for his last 13 and 4 for his last 30 at the plate.
- Santiago Espinal had three hits.
- Noelvi Marte had three hits.

Up Next

The Reds and Rockies will play game two of the series at 3:10 ET on Saturday. Hunter Greene will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

