Postgame Takeaways: Reds Rally Late, Fall to Athletics 5-4

The Reds have lost four of their last five games.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) slides onto home base during the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) slides onto home base during the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Reds (63-69) rallied late, but fell to the Oakland Athletics (57-75) 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Jakob Junis's Strong Start

Jakob Junis made his first start as a Red and threw four scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit or walk a batter, and he struck out three.

Bullpen Struggles Late

With the Reds leading 1-0 in the seventh inning, Tony Santillan gave up a two-run home run to Max Schuemann. Later in the inning, Justin Wilson came on to replace Santillan and surrendered a two-run home run to Lawrence Butler.

The four-run inning gave the Athletics a 4-1 lead.

Casey Legumina gave up a run in the eighth.

Reds Rally Late, But Not Enough

The Reds offense was quiet early, scoring their two runs on a Ty France bloop single and a Santiago Espinal bases loaded walk.

Trailing 5-2 in the ninth, Athletics' All-Star closer Mason Miller entered the game.

Elly De La Cruz and Stephenson got the rally started with singles. TJ Friedl grounded out to first base, scoring De La Cruz and cutting the Reds' deficit to 5-3.

Spencer Steer hit a single that scored Stephenson and France followed with a double, but Steer was held up at third base.

The Reds pinch hit Amed Rosario for Will Benson and Rosario struck out to end the game.

Up Next

The Reds and Athletics will play game two of the series on Wednesday at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • Tyler Stephenson extended hit hitting streak to 11 games.
  • It was just the sixth time the Reds have lost all season when leading after six innings.
  • The Reds are 11-13 in August.
  • The Reds are 10-24 in one-run games.

