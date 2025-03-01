Postgame Takeaways: Reds Secure 7-3 Victory Against Padres
The Reds beat the Padres 7-3 on Saturday afternoon in Goodyear, Arizona. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Blake Dunn Seals the Win with a Defensive Gem
With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Blake Dunn delivered the highlight of the day, making a leaping catch to end the game and prevent a potential comeback.
Young Core Sparks Offensive Surge
Cincinnati’s young hitters set the tone with a strong offensive performance. Christian Encarnacion-Strand provided early power with a solo home run off Dylan Cease, his second of the spring, and later added a sacrifice fly to drive in two runs.
Elly De La Cruz stayed hot at the plate, delivering an RBI double and stealing his first base of the spring.
Matt McLain also contributed with a 2-for-3 day, including a double and a run scored, continuing his hot start to spring. The trio’s production helped fuel the Reds’ offense, showcasing the promise of their young core.
Reds' prospect Ivan Johnson added a two-RBI single in the sixth.
Mixed Results on the Mound
The Reds saw a strong outing from Nick Martinez, who tossed two scoreless innings, allowing no hits while striking out three.
Brady Singer, on the other hand, struggled in his brief appearance. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in just 1 2/3 innings, struggling with his command. While it wasn’t the start he hoped for, Singer has time to adjust as spring training continues.
Taylor Rodgers, Ian Gibaut, Lyon Richardson, and Lenny Torres Jr. all added scorless frames.
News and Notes
- The Reds were just 2-11 on the day with runners in scoring position.
- Elly De La Cruz had his first error of the spring.
- Reds' prospect Sal Stewart had his second extra-base hit of the spring.
- Noelvi Marte went 0-2 and is hitting just .083 this spring.
Up Next
The Reds will travel to Mesa, Arizona to take on the Cubs at Sloan Park on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 ET.
