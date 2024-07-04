Postgame Takeaways: The Cincinnati Reds Sweep the New York Yankees with a 8-4 Win on Thursday
The Cincinnati Reds swept the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon with an 8-4 victory at Yankee Stadium.
The win moves the Reds to 42-45 on the year, while the Yankees fall to 54-35.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Reds Power Surge
The Reds continued their power surge in New York on Thursday afternoon with three home more home runs.
In the second, Nick Martini hit a solo shot, his fifth of the season, that hit off the top of the fence and bounced over to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.
In the third, Jonathan India hit a solo shot of his own to center field to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. It was India's sixth home run of the year.
Spencer Steer went opposite field to the short porch and added a three run home run in the fifth to give the Reds a 5-0 lead. It was Steer's 11th home run of the year.
Jake Fraley only had nine runs batted in on the season coming into the game, but he hit a bases clearing triple in the seventh to knock the doors wide open and give the Reds an 8-2 lead.
Frankie Montas Shines Against His Former Team
Montas worked five innings of two run-baseball against his former team. He gave up four hits, walked three, and struck out four. His season ERA has now dropped to 4.19.
Up Next
The Reds will travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers in a three-game series. Game one will be at 7:10 ET on Friday.
News and Notes
- It was the only the second time ever the Reds swept the Yankees, the first time being in the 1976 World Series.
- Jonathan India has three hits and has now reached base in 15 straight games.
- Will Benson has 185 straight games without an error.
- Elly De La Cruz stole his 42nd base of the season.
- Jake Fraley stole his 12th base of the season.
