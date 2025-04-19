Postgame Takeaways: Three Home Runs Power Reds Past Orioles 8-3
The Cincinnati Reds (10-10) beat the Baltimore Orioles (8-11) 8-3 on Friday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Abbott Dominates Baltimore Offense
Andrew Abbott had the best start of his season on Friday night. After giving up a solo home run to Cedric Mullins in the second inning, Abbott settled down to pitch six strong innings.
The left-hander surrendered just one run on two hits and struck out 11 batters. He got whiffs of 46.3% of his pitches.
Three Home Runs Power Offense
While trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Elly De La Cruz hit a ball that appeared to bounce off the center field wall, but upon further review, it was ruled a three-run home run. It was his fourth home run of the season.
In the fourth, Jeimer Candelario hit his second home run of the season to give the Reds a 4-1 lead.
Matt McLain followed later in the inning with a three-run home run of his own to give Cincinnati a six-run advantage.
Austin Hays added an RBI single in the sixth. The Reds had 11 hits on the night and Jose Trevino, Austin Hays, and Santiago Espinal all had multi-hit games.
News and Notes
- The Reds were 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position on Friday.
- The Reds had five extra-base hits.
- Spencer Steer went 0-4 and is hitting .111 this season.
- Jose Trevino reached base four times.
- Alexis Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning out of the bullpen.
- The Reds are 8-4 in night games.
- The Reds are 5-2 in series openers.
Up Next
The Reds play the Orioles in game two of the series on Saturday at 4:05 ET. Hunter Greene will take the mound for Cincinnati.
