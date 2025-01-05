Inside The Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Ranks Among MLB's Best in In-Zone Whiff Rate

Greene was named an All-Star for the first time in 2024.

Sep 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
When it comes to Hunter Greene, his explosive stuff and high-octane fastball immediately come to mind.

Greene is a master at generating swings and misses with his electric arsenal. In 2024, he ranked in the top 10 across all of Major League Baseball in in-zone whiff rate, posting an impressive 22.1%.

At just 25 years old, Greene delivered the best season of his career in 2024, posting a stellar 9-5 record with a 2.75 ERA and earning his first All-Star selection. After such an impressive season, it seems likely that Greene will take the mound as the Reds' Opening Day starter in 2025.

See the full in-zone whiff rate leaderboard below:

