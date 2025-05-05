Reds Fall to Nationals: Terry Francona and Nick Martinez Share Postgame Thoughts
The Cincinnati Reds fell 4-1 to the Washington Nationals and lost the series on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds are 3-20 in their last 23 rubber matches.
Graham Ashcraft gave up a home run in the seventh that gave the Nationals the lead. Ashcraft has been so good this season and Francona says guys are going to give up runs.
"I think he left a couple of pitches where he didn't want to," Francona said. "He is human. You're going to give up runs. That is the way the game is."
Despite the loss, Nick Martinez had his third good start in a row. He pitched six innings of one-run baseball and credited his mechanics.
"I got into a good rhythm with my mechanics and really felt free," Martinez said. I was able to attack the zone. Even my misses were pretty good. Command on my offspeed pitches was really good too."
The Reds will face the Braves on Monday night at 7:15 ET. Brady Singer will start for the Reds.
You can watch Francona and Martinez's full press conference below:
