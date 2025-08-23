Reds Manager Terry Francona Second-Guesses Late-Inning Decision in Loss to Diamondbacks
The Cincinnati Reds rallied late, but fell 6-5 in 11 innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.
In the top of the 10th inning, the Reds had already gotten one run in to take a 5-4 lead, and TJ Friedl stepped up to the plate with one out and Jose Trevino on third base.
Reds manager Terry Francona had a decision to make. Do you pinch run for Trevino and have a faster runner on base, but risk having Will Banfield make his Major League debut in the bottom of the 10th, or do you keep Trevino in and take the risk of him being thrown out at the plate?
Francona elected to keep Trevino in the game and run. Friedl hit a fly ball to right field and Diamondbacks' right fielder Corbin Carroll made a great catch and a ridiculous throw to nail Trevino at the plate for an inning-ending double play.
"He's (Carroll) a good player," Francona said. "Part of me, I was fighting myself on whether to run for Trevino. I didn't think it was fair to put the kid (Banfield) in the game in the 10th inning with a ghost runner on second trying to catch Ashcraft. I was really fighting one."
Those are the tough decisions managers are paid to make night in and night out. Based on Fracnona's comments postgame, it feels like if he had the chance to change that decision and pinch run for Trevino, he would have.
The Reds fell to 62-57 and are now 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can watch and listen to Francona and Zack Littell's postgame comments below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast