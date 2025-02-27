Reds Rally Late, Tie the Diamondbacks 3-3
The Reds overcame a three-run deficit to tie the Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Mixed Results for Graham Ashcraft
Ashcraft started the game with a 1-2-3 first inning, retiring the Diamondbacks' top three hitters on two groundouts and a strikeout.
In the second, the defense didn't help him. Matt McLain and Ashcraft himself both had errors in the inning. The 27-year-old would give up a run on one hit and two walks in the inning. He struck out three in his two innings of work.
A Quiet Day for the Reds' Regulars on Offense
It was a quiet day offensively for the Reds' regulars. TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Austin Hays, Jake Fraley, Jeimer Candelario, and Spencer Steer combined for just three hits on the day. Candelario's double was the only extra-base hit out of those three hits.
The Rally Reds
Trailing 3-0 in the eighth, the Reds rallied back, starting with a triple off the bat of Will Banfield. After a Cooper Bowman walk, Cam Collier grounded out to bring the Reds' deficit to just two. Edwin Arroyo, Hector Rodriguez, and Blake Dunn hit back-to-back-to-back singles to get Cincinnati back within one before Tyler Callihan hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game up at three.
In the ninth, Banfield and Bowman both reached base, but Collier struck out and Arroyo popped out to shortstop to end the game in a tie.
News and Notes
- Reds' prospect Chase Petty gave up one hit and walked a batter in his two scoreless innings of work. He has yet to allow a run this spring.
- Sam Moll gave up two runs on two hits in his one inning of work.
- Scott Barlow allowed a hit, but pitched a scoreless inning.
- Prospect Zach Maxwell bounced back from a rough outing his last time out with a scoreless inning. He did walk a batter.
- Spencer Steer got his first hit of the spring.
- No Reds player had more than one hit.
- Elly De La Cruz walked twice.
Up Next
The Reds face the Oakland Athletics at 3:05 ET at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona, on Friday.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast