Reds Starting Pitching Projected to Rank Near Top of the League in ERA+
The Reds went and bolstered their starting pitching this offseason by trading for Brady Singer and bringing back Nick Martinez on a one-year deal.
The starting staff is projected to rank 10th in Major League Baseball with an ERA+ of 102 for the 2025 season, according to projections from Ariel Cohen. This positions the Reds among the league’s better rotations.
ERA+ (Adjusted Earned Run Average) is a metric that evaluates a pitcher’s effectiveness while adjusting for league and ballpark factors. A league-average ERA+ is set at 100. Scores above 100 indicate better-than-average performance, while scores below 100 suggest below-average pitching. For example, an ERA+ of 120 means a pitcher is 20% better than the league average.
The Reds face an intriguing puzzle as they prepare for the upcoming season, with Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder, Nick Martinez, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer vying for just five rotation spots.
Could Martinez find himself in a bullpen role? Will Lowder begin the year in the minors? And how might injuries or unexpected performances reshape the picture?
Only time will reveal how it all unfolds, but one thing is certain: the competition will be worth watching.
Check out the full projections below:
