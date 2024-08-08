Spencer Steer is Due to Have Big Game for Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds decided Wednesday was a good day to get Spencer Steer some time off. He is due for a good night at the plate.
The Reds are batting him fifth in the lineup on Thursday after having slotted him in the third spot 35 times this year. Steer is struggling mightily at the plate since the All-Star Break with just nine hits in 64 at-bats.
Steer was looked at as a steadying force in the middle of the lineup for the Reds as the season began. He has been anything but steady this year, though.
In the first month of the year he hit .252 with an OPS of .797. Then his batting average dropped 80 points while his OPS plummeted 170 points in May. Then he rebounded with a .280 average in June and a .783 OPS but he has a grand total of 21 hits in 29 games since the beginning of July and just 15 total RBI.
He is the epitome of peaks and valleys at the plate and that is not who we believed Steer to be. That’s not what scouts said about him as he was coming up. Look for him to turn it around for the final two months of the season and make his season numbers look a little more consistent.
The Reds need someone to step up in the middle of their lineup. If it’s going to be Steer, he needs to get going tonight. The good news is, Steer has hit 12 homers off right-handed pitchers this year compared to just three off lefties.
