Terry Francona Reacts After Reds Drop 18th Game in 22 Tries vs. Brewers at GABP

The Brewers have the Reds number.

Greg Kuffner

May 30, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 30, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Reds have lost 18 of their last 22 games against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. On Monday, they fell 3-2 and lost for just the seventh time all season when scoring first. They were 24-6 when scoring first this season before Monday's loss.

The Reds scored two runs early on an Elly De La Cruz RBI single and a squeeze bunt by Spencer Steer, but stranded runners on second with one out when they could have broke the game wide open.

"The first inning, we did some good things to get second and third with one out and the infield in, and he struck out Benson," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "Then, he got the next out. That was a big chance for us."

Cincinnati is now 0-24 when trailing after six innings and 0-26 when trailing after seven innings.

Francona wish he had the answers.

"I don't know that I do," he continued. "We show up to try to win tonight. Every game has its own personality. I understand we haven't come through. That's the commonality. If I had a reason, we wouldn't be struggling doing it."

The Brewers are 36-14 against the Reds in their last 50 games.

You can watch Francona and Singer's full postgame interviews below:

