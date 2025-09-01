'That Was Probably the Best Day of My Life' - Sal Stewart on MLB Debut in Reds Win
Sal Stewart made his Major League debut on Monday afternoon in the Reds' 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park.
They won on a Noelvi Marte walk-off single after falling behind in the ninth inning.
Stewart was called up before Monday's game and was immediately plugged into the lineup, playing first base and hitting sixth.
"Happy that we got a win," Stewart said. "That was probably the best day of my life. That was incredible. That was really awesome.
In the second inning with a man on second, Stewart ripped a 3-1 pitch over the shortstop's head for his first Major League hit. One batter later, he came all the way around from first base to score on a Ke'Bryan Hayes double. When Stewart scored, he was filled with emotion and tried to fire the team up.
"Honestly, I don't think I can say what I was yelling right now," Stewart joked. "I was just fired up for the guys. I want to let them know I am here for them. I want to play to win all the time...It was a bunch of emotions, but that's who I am."
Stewart has always been a player who plays with a ton of energy. In his debut on Monday, he helped the Reds pick up a crucial win.
When asked if Stewart's energy rubbed off on the team, Francona had this to say.
"It's kind of hard not to," he said. "I still have dirt on me from when he slid at home."
You can watch Francona, Marte, Stewart, and Ke'Bryan Hayes' full postgame comments below:
