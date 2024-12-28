Three Outfielders the Cincinnati Reds Should Consider Signing in Free Agency
Another free agent outfielder is off the board after Teoscar Hernandez signed with the Dodgers on Friday night.
Here are three outfielders the Reds should consider signing in free agency:
1. Randal Grichuk
Grichuk is a player that hasn't gotten a ton of buzz this offseason. Grichuk is a 33-year-old right-handed hitter coming off one of the best seasons of his career where he played in 106 games for the Diamondbacks and slashed .291/.348/.528 with 34 extra-base hits and a wRC+ of 139. Grichuk had an OPS of .913 against left-handed pitching, but was also above average against right-handed pitching in 2024, with an OPS of .801. The downside of Grichuk is his age and the fact that he is not a good defender. In the past three seasons, Grichuk has had outs above average of -3, -6, and -4.
2. Anthony Santander
Santander, like Grichuk, is also coming off one of the best seasons of his career. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter slashed .235/.308/.506 in 2024 with 71 extra-base hits and a wRC+ of 129. Santander doesn't have huge splits, with an OPS of .822 against left-handed pitching and .793 against right-handed pitching. The downside is Santander might be out of the Reds price range and he's not a good defender. Over the past four seasons, his outs above average has been -3, -2, -6, and -7.
3. Jurickson Profar
Profar is coming off the best season of his career where he slashed .280/.380/.459 with a wRC+ of 139. He struck out in just 15.1% of his plate appearances. He also had 53 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases. Profar is a switch hitter who excelled from both sides of the plate in 2024. He had an OPS of .823 batting right-handed and had an OPS of .885 batting left-handed. Eight of his 24 home runs came while batting left-handed and the other 16 came from the right side. However, Profar has been a bit inconsistent throughout his big leage career with just four seasons with a wRC+ over 100 (2018, 2020, 2022, 2024) in 11 seasons and he is not good defensively. He played 148 games in the outfield for the Padres in 2024 and had -7 outs above average. He was 29th in outs above average out of all Major League left fielders.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast