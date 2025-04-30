Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona and Brady Singer Discuss 6-0 Loss to St. Louis Cardinals

The Reds had won five straight games before today's loss.

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks to the mound to relieve Brady Singer in the fifth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The Mariners beat the Reds, 11-7, in 10 innings.
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Starting pitcher Brady Singer gave up just one run over six innings, but wished he would have thrown more strikes.

"It was a grind," Singer told reporters postgame. "Too many walks and getting behind in counts. I just had to find a way to keep up alive in the game."

It was a tough day for Cincinnati offensively and manager Terry Francona gave credit to the St. Louis's starting pitcher.

"I thought their guy started us out slow, either change up or breaking ball, and threw it for strikes consistently, and then we were in the hole most of the day," Francona said postgame.

You can watch Francona and Singer's full postgame interview below:

