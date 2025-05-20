Watch: MLB Network Spotlights Reds Outfielder Will Benson’s Hot Streak and Stance Adjustment
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson has hit five home runs in the last five games and he was recently named National League Player of the Month.
On Monday, MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds broke down how Benson changed where his hands are before the pitch. The change was a change that Reds legend Eric Davis suggested and it's made a huge difference.
However, as Reynolds mentions, Benson used to keep his hands low when he was a first round draft pick out of High School.
"This is his school," Reynolds said. "In 2015, look where Will Benson's hands were. That's his natural stroke. You got to go back to what you do naturally...Will Benson said hey I am on my way out of the big leagues, I got to go back to doing what I do naturally."
Benson is hitting .353 with a 1.288 OPS and eight extra-base hits in 10 games this season.
You can watch the full video breakdown on Benson's swing below:
