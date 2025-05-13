Inside The Reds

Watch: What’s Wrong with the Cincinnati Reds? Breaking Down the 20-22 Start to Season

The Reds are 20-22.

Greg Kuffner

May 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks on from the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
May 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks on from the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds are 20-22 through the first 42 games of the 2025 season. They have lost seven of nine after being 18-15.

On the latest episode of Queen City Reds, we discuss what has gone wrong for this Reds team, if we're worried about Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain, react to the job Terry Francona has done, give predictions on their win total, and so much more.

The Reds host the White Sox on Tuesday night at 6:40 ET.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

