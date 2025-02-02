Inside The Reds

Will History Repeat Itself? Reds Could Bolster Lineup By Adding Power Bat 26 Years After Greg Vaughn Trade

The Reds traded for Greg Vaughn 26 years ago today.

James Rapien

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of game five of the NLCS during the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds traded for Greg Vaughn 26 years ago today. It was a move that helped them win 96 games in 1999. 

The Reds sent Reggie Sanders, Damian Jackson and Josh Harris to the Padres in exchange for Vaughn and Mark Sweeney. 

Vaughn only played one season for the Reds, but he hit 45 home runs, finished with 118 RBI, posted a .881 OPS and finished fourth in MVP voting. 

Could history repeat itself?

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall made it sound like the team was done making moves with spring training set to start at the end of this month.

The Reds have also been labeled a dark horse contender to sign All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso.

There would be plenty of parallels between the Vaughn trade and a possible Alonso signing. Adding a proven power hitter and plugging him into a lineup that has young, exciting talent would be game changing for a group that's hoping to make a postseason run.

The Reds finished the season 96-67 in 1999. They missed the playoffs after losing four of their final five games of the year.

If Alonso is unhappy with his market and willing to sign a short-term contract, coming to hitter friendly Great American Ballpark and helping a young Reds team make the playoffs would certainly help his chances of getting a big time payday next offseason.

Alonso, 30, posted a .240/.329/.459 slash line last season with 34 home runs and 88 RBI. He played in all 162 regular season games for the Mets last season.

It's unlikely, but adding a proven power bat like Alonso would make a ton of sense for the Reds.

Published
James Rapien
