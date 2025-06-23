Cincinnati Reds Minor League Affiliate Clinches Playoff Berth
The Cincinnati Reds' double-A minor league affiliate, the Chttanooga Lookouts, clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.
They won the Southern League's first half title this weekend after beating the Rocket City Trash Panda 8-2 on Sunday.
The Lookouts are led on offense by Sal Stewart, Hector Rodriguez, and recently, the newly promoted Cam Collier.
Stewart is slashing .325/.393/.486 with 25. extra-base hits. Rodriguez is slashing .316/.378/.514 with 26 extra-base hits. Since being called up, Collier has been on an absolute heater over his first seven games with the lookouts. The former first-round pick is slashing .462/.533/.538 with two extra-base hits.
On the mound, Jose Franco and Jose Acuna have both had strong first halves. Franco has a 2.76 ERA over 14 games and 12 starts while Acuna has a 2.73 ERA over 13 starts.
The Lookouts last made the playoffs in 2023.
