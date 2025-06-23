Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Affiliate Clinches Playoff Berth

The Lookouts clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds' double-A minor league affiliate, the Chttanooga Lookouts, clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.

They won the Southern League's first half title this weekend after beating the Rocket City Trash Panda 8-2 on Sunday.

The Lookouts are led on offense by Sal Stewart, Hector Rodriguez, and recently, the newly promoted Cam Collier.

Stewart is slashing .325/.393/.486 with 25. extra-base hits. Rodriguez is slashing .316/.378/.514 with 26 extra-base hits. Since being called up, Collier has been on an absolute heater over his first seven games with the lookouts. The former first-round pick is slashing .462/.533/.538 with two extra-base hits.

On the mound, Jose Franco and Jose Acuna have both had strong first halves. Franco has a 2.76 ERA over 14 games and 12 starts while Acuna has a 2.73 ERA over 13 starts.

The Lookouts last made the playoffs in 2023.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

