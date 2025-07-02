Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 1, 2025
Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (36-46) Won 12-5
- Noelvi Marte went 2-3 with a grand slam and two walks.
- Blake Dunn went 1-3 with a walk.
- Chase Petty gave up two runs on two hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out a batter.
- Hunter Parks gave up one run on two hits.
- Lenny Torres Jr. gave up two runs on one hit. He walked a batter and struck out two.
Chattanooga Lookouts (40-32) Won 3-1
- Hector Rodriguez 1-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4.
- Cam Collier went 1-4.
- Jay Allen II went 2-4 with a stolen base.
- Edwin Arrouo went 1-3 with a walk.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3.
Dayton Dragons (25-50) Lost 10-5
- Leo Balcazar went 1-5 with his eighth home run of the season.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-2 with a triple and two walks.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with two walks.
Daytona Tortugas (35-41) Lost 4-2
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
- Esmith Pineda went 1-4.
ACL Reds (17-28) Lost 11-7
- Sheng-En Lin went 1-4 with his first home run of the season.
- Tyson Lewis went 2-5.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4 with a walk.
DSL Reds (10-12) Lost 6-3
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-2 with a walk.
- Naibel Mariano went 2-3 with a double.
DSL Rojos (9-12) Lost 3-0
- Angel Salio went 1-3 with a stolen base.
