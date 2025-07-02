Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 1, 2025

Marte hit a grand slam for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

May 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) takes his lead from first base against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seven Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (36-46) Won 12-5

  • Noelvi Marte went 2-3 with a grand slam and two walks.
  • Blake Dunn went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Chase Petty gave up two runs on two hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out a batter.
  • Hunter Parks gave up one run on two hits.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. gave up two runs on one hit. He walked a batter and struck out two.

Chattanooga Lookouts (40-32) Won 3-1

  • Hector Rodriguez 1-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-4.
  • Cam Collier went 1-4.
  • Jay Allen II went 2-4 with a stolen base.
  • Edwin Arrouo went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3.

Dayton Dragons (25-50) Lost 10-5

  • Leo Balcazar went 1-5 with his eighth home run of the season.
  • Anthony Stephan went 1-2 with a triple and two walks.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with two walks.

Daytona Tortugas (35-41) Lost 4-2

  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-4.
  • Esmith Pineda went 1-4.

ACL Reds (17-28) Lost 11-7

  • Sheng-En Lin went 1-4 with his first home run of the season.
  • Tyson Lewis went 2-5.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-4 with a walk.

DSL Reds (10-12) Lost 6-3

  • Adolfo Sanchez went 1-2 with a walk.
  • Naibel Mariano went 2-3 with a double.

DSL Rojos (9-12) Lost 3-0

  • Angel Salio went 1-3 with a stolen base.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

