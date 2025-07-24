Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 23, 2025
Five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (42-56) Lost 9-0
- Blake Dunn went 0-4.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-1 with three walks.
- Ryan Vilade went 0-4.
- Rece Hinds went 0-3.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4.
- Connor Phillips walked two in 2/3 of a scoreless inning.
- Luis Mey struck out a batter and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (49-39) Won 1-0
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a double.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-5.
- Cam Collier went 0-2 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4 with a stolen base.
- Jared Lyons gave up two hits in six scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.
Dayton Dragons (28-61) Lost 6-2
- Carlos Jorge went 1-2 with a triple.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-5 with a double.
- Anthony Stephan went 0-3 with a walk.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
- Nestor Lorant gave up five runs on five hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
Daytona Tortugas (42-48) Lost 14-1
- Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with two walks.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-2 with two walks.
- Esmith Pineda went 1-3 with a double.
ACL Reds (24-35) Won 18-6
- Tyson Lewis went 3-6 with his 19th stolen base of the season.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-6 with a walk.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 3-7 with a double.
- Hunter Greene struck out four over two scoreless innings. He walked a batter and did not allow a hit.
