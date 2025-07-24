Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 23, 2025

Hunter Greene made his first rehab appearance with the ACL Reds.

Greg Kuffner

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (42-56) Lost 9-0

  • Blake Dunn went 0-4.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-1 with three walks.
  • Ryan Vilade went 0-4.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-3.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-4.
  • Connor Phillips walked two in 2/3 of a scoreless inning.
  • Luis Mey struck out a batter and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (49-39) Won 1-0

  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a double.
  • Leo Balcazar went 2-5.
  • Cam Collier went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a stolen base.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4 with a stolen base.
  • Jared Lyons gave up two hits in six scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.

Dayton Dragons (28-61) Lost 6-2

  • Carlos Jorge went 1-2 with a triple.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-5 with a double.
  • Anthony Stephan went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-4.
  • Nestor Lorant gave up five runs on five hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three.

Daytona Tortugas (42-48) Lost 14-1

  • Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Sammy Stafura went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Esmith Pineda went 1-3 with a double.

ACL Reds (24-35) Won 18-6

  • Tyson Lewis went 3-6 with his 19th stolen base of the season.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 0-6 with a walk.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 3-7 with a double.
  • Hunter Greene struck out four over two scoreless innings. He walked a batter and did not allow a hit.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

Greg Kuffner
