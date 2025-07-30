Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 29, 2025
Notable for Tuesday:
- Rece Hinds was promoted to Cincinnati to replace TJ Friedl (paternity leave), more on that here.
- Hunter Greene scheduled to pitch a rehab start in Triple-A Louisville,
Five games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Tuesday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (45-58) Lost 5-2
- Hunter Greene pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowed five hits, four runs, and six strikeouts. More on that here.
- Zach Maxwell pitched 1 1/3 innings, no hits and three strikeouts.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with a double, a home run and a RBI.
Chattanooga Lookouts (52-41) Lost 13-6
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts.
- Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with a two run home run, four RBIs and two runs scored .
- Cam Collier went 1-3 with a double, RBI, a walk and two strikeouts.
- Easton Sikorski pitched 2/3 innings allowing five hits, five runs, two walks and a strikeout.
Dayton Dragons (31-62) Won 6-3
- Victor Acosta went 0-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-2 with two strikeouts.
- Nester Lorant pitched four innings, allowed three hits, one run, two walks with four strikeouts
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4 with a RBI.
- Ryan McCrystal went 2-4 with two doubles.
Daytona Tortugas (41-45) Lost 8-6
- Alfredo Duno went 2-4 with two doubles.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a double, a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Tyson Lewis went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Bernard Moon 0-3
- Esmith Pineda 1-3 with a RBI.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-3.
DSL Reds (20-19) Lost 6-1
- Juan Brown went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Nayerich Waterforf went 1-3.
- Ryjeteri Merite pitched two innings, allowed three hits, one run, two walks with three strikeouts.
DSL Rojos postponed due to rain.
