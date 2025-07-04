Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 3, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday night. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (36-48) Lost 11-3
- Francisco Urbaez went 0-3 with a walk.
- Blake Dunn went 2-4.
- Jose Franco gave up six runs (one earned) in 1/3 of an inning. He allowed two hits, walked twom and struck out a batter.
- Evan Kravetz gave up one hit over three scoreless innings. He struck out four.
- Connor Phillips gave up two runs in 1 1/3 innings. He did not allow a hit, walked three, and struck out two.
- Lenny Torres Jr. gave up one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Chattanooga Lookouts (41-33) Lost 2-1
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-3.
- Sal Stewart went 1-4 with a double and had his second error of the season.
- Cam Collier went 0-3 with a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a double.
Dayton Dragons (25-52) Lost 9-8
- Carlos Jorge went 2-5.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-5 with his ninth home run of the season.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-3 with a double and a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 3-5 with a triple and his second home run since being promoted to High-A Dayton.
- Luke Hayden gave up five runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked six and struck out a batter.
ACL Reds (18-28) WON 11-2
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4with a double.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 2-4 with a double.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-5.
- Carson Spiers gave up two hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
- Buck Farmer pitched 2/3 of a scoreless inning.
- Sheng-En Lin gave up two runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.
DSL Reds (11-12) Won 8-4
- Naibel Mariano went 0-3 with two walks.
- Jirvin Morillo went 1-5 with a double.
DSL Rojos (10-12) Won 6-3
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 2-2 with two triples and three walks.
- Liberts Aponte went 1-5.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast